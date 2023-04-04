(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among the supporters of a bill setting tighter definitions for waterways the federal government can regulate.
Grassley joined several senators, including Senator Joni Ernst, in introducing the "Define WOTUS" Act, which would codify a congressionally-mandated definition of what constitutes "waters of the U.S." Grassley has also been critical of the Biden Administration's reinstatement of previous WOTUS regulations, which give the Environmental Protection Agency new authority over farming practices pertaining to rivers, streams, or other bodies of water. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, the New Hartford Republican expressed concerns over how much land the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would regulate under current WOTUS rules.
"The Corps and EPA, according to a map put out by the Farm Bureau, would control about 97% of the land in Iowa," said Grassley. "You can imagine what that would do to farming."
Other provisions in the bill include limiting federal authority to wetlands that "abut" along with streams that flow at least 185 days per year -- which lawmakers say is a common ask by agricultural stakeholders. The bill also includes several exclusions from federal regulations, including snowpack melt and drain tiling as a subsurface drainage system.
Grassley says the bill is "night and day" from the current EPA regulations and even the provisions under the Biden, Trump, and Obama Administrations.
"In other words, where federal regulation ends is where big boats can go up as far as a navigable river allows them to go," he said, "and then state government takes over after that."
Officials also await a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the current WOTUS regulations. In other agricultural efforts, work continues on the 2023 farm bill. Grassley says he has a few different priorities, including the continuation of the current setup for crop insurance.
"Every farmer I've talked to considers (crop insurance) the best safety net for agriculture, even though farmers have to pay into it and still anticipate risk before the risk catastrophe actually happens," said Grassley. "After that it would be more money for ag research and foreign agriculture sales."
Grassley says he is also pushing for more restrictions on the government regarding CRP ground and potentially including his Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act.