(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is giving Governor Kim Reynolds high marks for her handling of COVID-19.
Reynolds has come under fire in recent months for signing a bill approved by the Iowa Legislature preventing school districts or public health agencies from implementing a mask mandate. Criticism has intensified with the recent increase in COVID cases across the state--including the Delta variant. In his weekly public affairs program, Grassley defended the governor's decisions related to COVID, saying she knows what's best for Iowa.
"I think the governor handled the whole thing for almost 18 months now very well," said Grassley. "I do think that things differ from big cities to rural America, and that governors are in a better position to handle it than anything else."
Iowa's Republican senior senator attributes the recent uptick in COVID cases to the unvaccinated. Grassley is among those urging people to be immunized.
"I got vaccinated," he said. "It's not a 100% assurance that Delta won't hit you, but the chances of death or hospitalization are a lot less than if you didn't have vaccinations. I got vaccinated, and I think people ought to take advantage of it--at no cost to them--and pull together to get this thing under control."
During Thursday's news conference, Reynolds says the large majority of infections requiring hospitalization are from unvaccinated individuals. While saying vaccines are highly effective, the governor added that vaccinations should be an individual decision and not mandated by the government.