(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those reacting to the latest state deployments of troops and public safety personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border in the coming months.
Earlier this week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds answered a request for assistance by Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, announcing that Iowa will send 100 National Guard troops in August and 30 Department of Public Safety personnel in September for 30 days each. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says while the border is ultimately a federal issue, he says the states do have a role to play in the situation.
"That would only be under the excuse of if the lives of the people in the border states, and I suppose you could say every states and border state now, you have the right to protect your people," he said. "So, I think that's why you have some governor's working with the governors of Texas and Arizona to help out a little bit."
Abbott had called for funding and personnel help for the military and Border Patrol along the southern border after the Biden Administration allowed Title 42, a COVID-era policy that prevented most migrants seeking asylum from entering the country for public health concerns, to expire in early May.
The New Hartford Republican says that Congress wouldn't need to be discussing comprehensive immigration reform if President Joe Biden enforced the laws already on the books.
"We don't need any more laws to say you can't enter our country without our permission, but the President isn't enforcing that law," Grassley emphasized. "So, you can't do much more as he's poisoned the water and Congress isn't going to work on comprehensive immigration reform."
Grassley says Congress has been battling over "controversial" immigration policies instead of pushing through legislation with support from a wide range of lawmakers.
"There's a few areas like professional people, engineers, doctors, unskilled workers and skilled workers, agricultural workers, and DACA kids -- if you could get those issues up and leave the extremes out of the whole immigration debate, you could probably pass those bills," said Grassley. "But, the trouble is that everybody else wants to amend the most controversial things to those less controversial things, and you can't even get the less controversial things done."
Reynolds was one of nine governors who met with Abbott late last month for a border security briefing in Austin, Texas.