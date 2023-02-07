(Washington) -- Federal Republican lawmakers are making their wish list of what they hope to hear from the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual address to Congress this evening, and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those calling for a change in federal spending plans. During his weekly call with farm reporters, Grassley called the current direction "fiscal insanity."
"I hope to hear a cordial invitation to sit down and actually discuss with the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives of how we're going to get the fiscal insanity of this administration under control," said Grassley. "Because they increased the national debt by $5 trillion."
As the ranking member of the Senate's Committee on the Budget, Grassley says re-setting the federal budget to spending levels before the COVID-19 pandemic would be an excellent place to start. However, during his weekly press call, the New Hartford Republican expects Biden to paint a different fiscal picture.
"One thing he's going to brag a lot about is how the economy is 'so good,'" said Grassley. "However, Iowans know that they're worse off than they were two years ago when (Biden) became President of the United States."
According to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, roughly four in 10 American, or 41%, say they are not as well-off financially since Biden became president. In more current developments, Grassley also hopes to hear further details regarding the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the South Carolina coast on Saturday.
"I would like to hear him say why he didn't shoot it down over the Aleutian Islands, (Alaska) when it first entered United States territory -- violating international law and our own sovereignty," he said.
Grassley says he hopes to hear the President speak on agriculture. However, historically, the industry has often been left out of the address by both Democratic and Republican leaders. President Biden's speech is set to begin around 8 p.m. central time.