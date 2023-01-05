(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those in Congress hoping to move forward quickly with ongoing trade discussions in 2023.
After the Republican party secured a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in the November general elections, speculations have arisen about whether a GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee and Finance Committee could push the Biden Administration to seek more traditional trade packages. However, speaking on a recent farm reporter call, Grassley says he is unsure how adamantly the current Republican party will pursue them.
"Republicans have been very free trade and Democrats have typically been a little more reluctant, but now you've got some anti-free trade opinions within the Republican party," said Grassley. "But, I would hope that we would return to our tradition of promoting trade."
Grassley says trade legislation also is taking priority for him due to its importance to Iowa's economy and agricultural industry.
"Particularly since we export about a third of our surplus production that we don't consume domestically, and we want to export all of that, so it's pretty important to Iowa," Grassley explained. "So, I hope that we can have a Republican Ways and Means Committee move very quickly on not only passing all trade issues dealing with (exports) but also getting the President trade promotion authority."
In a final push at the end of the year, Congress passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill but did not include a renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences. Iowa's senior senator expressed disappointment in Congress not getting action taken on the GSP, which removes tariff barriers on commodities from developing economies, particularly given its typical unanimous and bipartisan renewal in the past.
"It's tied up with other things and hasn't moved and there's no excuse for it not moving by itself," he said. "I can't tell you what's tied up with it, but we ought to be able to move that at least because it's pretty simple and I hope it would move in this next Congress."
The GSP was instituted as part of the 1974 Trade Act but lapsed in December 2020 and has yet to be renewed. Another program that expired in December 2020 and has yet to be renewed includes the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill, which creates a system for suspending import tariffs on particular products or components made overseas.