(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those calling for quicker action on lowering prescription drug prices.
In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a variety of climate change, health care, and tax provisions. But, U.S. Senate members failed to secure a proposed $35 cap on monthly insulin prices through private insurance companies, and was restricted to Medicare beneficiaries. However, speaking on his weekly public affairs program Tuesday, Grassley says the proposal lacked the proper reform for pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs.
"The PBMs are the middle people between the manufacturers and the consumer and they're very opaque in their operation -- you don't know what they're doing, how much money they make, or the impact they have on the price of drugs," said Grassley. "Of course, they brag about keeping prices down, but they benefit from it, and I think they're driving up the price of drugs."
Grassley adds the reconciliation bill provision wouldn't have taken effect until 2026. Democratic New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins introduced the Improving Needed Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now, or INSULIN, Act, which aims to reduce monthly insulin prices to the lesser of $35 or 25% of the list price in commercial or Medicare D plans. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar bill in March.
However, Grassley says without reforming regulations for PBMs, any cap would lose its effectiveness.
"I'm for a $35 cap on insulin and I'm going to support the Shaheen-Collins bill when that gets brought up on insulin, and its got a $35 cap in it," said Grassley. "But, the cap wouldn't do any good unless we don't reform the PBM systems, because they'll just shift from manufacturer to consumer, or consumer to the health insurance industry."
The bill introduced by Shaheen and Collins also aims to entice drug makers to lower their list prices to 2021 net Medicare rates by blocking PBMs from negotiating drug rebates or other discounts.