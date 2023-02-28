(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is calling on Congress to return to regular order in developing and approving fiscal policy.
The Senate Budget Committee, on which Grassley serves as the ranking member, held its inaugural hearing last week as federal lawmakers are set to hear fiscal year 2024 budget proposals next month. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says following a pair of spending bills passed by Congress in the past two years, the country's public debt is reaching a share of the economy that has yet to be seen since record highs during World War II.
"If we had a 50-year average it would be about 35% of the GDP and now it's up to about 100%, and as long as you can continue to borrow money, it's not a threat," said Grassley. "But, it is a terrible burden to leave to our children and grandchildren and that's where a moral principle comes in -- is it right for our generation to live high on the high today and leave it to our children and grandchildren to pay the bill."
The New Hartford Republican also pointed to budget abnormalities during the fiscal 2023 cycle, including the lack of a formal budget resolution, the Senate Appropriations Committee not marking up a single bill, and instead pushing through a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill just days before Christmas.
Citing a $2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in March 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year, Grassley says "reckless spending" at the federal level is fueling inflation.
"If you remember two years ago at this time, inflation was still moderate at about 1.5% when (Donald) Trump left office then it went up to 9.1%," he said. "This spending fed the fires of inflation, so getting the budget deficit down is going to help the fight against inflation."
He adds the government's continued spending is also working against the efforts of the Federal Reserve.
"The bottom line is, we're working against what the Federal Reserve is doing in trying to get inflation down by raising interest rates," said Grassley. "High interests rate don't help anybody but it's the only thing the feds have to fight inflation. So, we ought to keep our fiscal policies so that it doesn't run against what the Federal Reserve's system is trying to do."
The Biden Administration is expected to announce its fiscal 2024 budget proposal next week. Grassley believes a new Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will aid in bringing back "normality" to the budget process.