(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among Republican lawmakers questioning the Federal Bureau of Investigation's search of Mar-a-Lago.
In a statement by his political action committee on Monday evening, former President Donald Trump stated that FBI agents had searched his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Grassley, the Republican Ranking Member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he has received little information in talks with FBI Director Christopher Wray. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Iowa's senior senator said the raid hints at more political bias within the Department of Justice and called the matter "disturbing."
"And they have to prove to us that their isn't," said Grassley. "Wray has to show the people of this country concrete program that there isn't political bias in the FBI, and I've shown where there is political bias."
Grassley raised the alarm in May on whistleblower allegations against Washington Field Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault for disregarding agency guidelines requiring substantial factual predication to trigger investigations while declining to move forward with other investigations despite proper predication. Grassley says Thibault has since been reassigned.
Grassley also cited what he calls a "lack of action" against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a 2016 FBI investigation.
"And the FBI negotiated with her and we know there was a compromise of national security with the way she handled her emails, but they negotiated with her and didn't prosecute anything," said Grassley. "And what do they do with the former president -- did they negotiate with him and then be 'not satisfied' with the negotiations and raid his home? Or did they just go raid his home?"
Grassley ultimately called for more transparency on the search warrant of Trump's residence, given the public interest in the case.
"Maybe the FBI doesn't need to do this in every investigation, but this is the former President of the United States," said Grassley. "And it seems to be that they ought to be telling people why they invaded his home."
While the Department of Justice has yet to release the details of the search warrant, Donald Trump's son, Eric, Monday said he was informed the search was in connection with the former president taking documents from the White House to his Florida residence. The majority of Iowa's Congressional Delegation including Senator Joni Ernst, Representatives Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, along with Governor Kim Reynolds, joined Grassley in calling for more transparency.