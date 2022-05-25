(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is asking colleagues to reconsider a measure designed to prevent future school shootings.
Speaking at the beginning of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday morning, Grassley called for the resurrection of the EAGLES Act, which would expand the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center, or NTAC, with a greater focus on school violence prevention. Grassley's remarks come in the wake of Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The senator expressed his condolences to the victim's families.
"It's not easy for individuals thousands of miles away to understand how parents and friends, grandparents and everybody else, is hurt by 20 people being killed and two people being killed," said Grassley. "The killing of children is sickening and hearbreaking. Schools should be a safe place for students and educators."
Named after the mascot of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida--the site of another shooting spree in 2018--the bill would create a national program on targeted school violence prevention, and expands the NTAC's research and training on school violence and its dissemination of information on violence prevention programs. Grassley, the judiciary committee's ranking member, believes the bill would stop incidents such as that in Texas.
"I don't know to what extent it would keep our schools safer," said Grassley. "But, I know this that the Secret Service has been exercising some help to train people how to notify people that are a harm to themselves, and a harm to somebody else, and intervene in it. This would be extended to personnel of schools."
Though Grassley and a bipartisan group of Senate and House members first introduced the bill in 2021, the measure has languished in the Senate since that time.