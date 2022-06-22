(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is questioning the credibility of the January 6 Committee's hearings on the U.S. Capitol attacks.
For the past two weeks, the bipartisan committee's hearings have examined former President Trump's role in the attack, and the attempt to stop the Electoral Vote certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In an interview as part of his weekly public affairs program, Grassley called the hearings "political theatre."
"It's not like most congressional hearings are held," said Grassley. "You're able to cross-examine people. There's nobody here to cross-examine any of the witnesses, and it tends to be a scripted primetime hearing. We know that it produced by television executives, and you wonder what they're up to when they're going to issue their report just before the elections."
Grassley also says Iowans are more interested in other issues besides the January 6 hearings.
"I hear from Iowans not about this issue," he said. "But, I hear about gas prices, inflation, the southern border, immigration--all of those things."
During the interview, Grassley was asked whether there's growing consensus among Republican circles that the 2020 election's results weren't legitimate.
"I don't think anything's changed on that since January 6," said Grassley. "I think there's a sizable number of people who believe it wasn't legitimate, but I haven't seen that grow during the period of time you're asking about over the last 18 months."
Trump endorsed Grassley's reelection bid at an appearance in Des Moines in October of last year. Grassley, who defeated challenger Jim Carlin in the June Republican primary, is seeking his 8th term in the U.S. Senate in the November general elections.