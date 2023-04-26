(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among the lawmakers continuing to call out what he feels is "political weaponization" of federal law enforcement agencies.
Earlier this week, Grassley delivered a floor speech addressing the "past political weaponization" of the FBI and Department of Justice as Senate Democrats introduce a resolution that party leaders have stated "supports law enforcement." Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, the New Hartford Republican pointed to whistleblower allegations against Washington Field Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault last year, ultimately leading to his reassignment.
"(Thibault) was somebody high enough that he would give the go-ahead to an investigation or stop an investigation," said Grassley. "So, based on 'fuzzy' newspaper reporting, he started a case against Former President Trump and then when there was plenty of evidence in another case that Hunter Biden had done something wrong, he put the kibosh on that investigation."
Grassley also believes there was unequal treatment between Former President Trump and President Biden regarding classified documents, in which the FBI searched the former president's Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
Grassley believes the federal agencies have strayed from their primary purpose.
"We have equal justice here -- you don't treat Republicans one way and Democrats a different way," said Grassley. "Lady Justice is blind and you want equal access and equal appliance of the law."
During his floor speech, Grassley also called out leadership in the DOJ and FBI for a "lack of action" on attacks against Catholic churches since the overturning of Roe vs. Wade last summer.
"Senator (Lindsay) Graham and I wrote to the Attorney General (Merrick) Garland and FBI Director (Christopher) Wray regarding the more than 130 attacks on Catholic Churches since the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs and the fact that the FBI had largely failed to investigate those violent attacks by leftist extremist groups," he said. "Instead as we wrote to Director Wray, elements of the FBI have labeled Catholics as extremist."
Senate Democrats introduced the resolution earlier this month to denounce claims made by Former President Trump in a social media post that Republican congressional members should "defund" the Department of Justice and the FBI and expresses the Senate's support for federal law enforcement.