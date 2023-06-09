(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is hopeful both parties in his home state can continue to keep their first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential nomination process.
The continually growing field of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls have begun making the rounds through the Hawkeye State, including, but not limited to, Florida Governor Ron Desantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Former President Donald Trump, and more recently, former Vice President Mike Pence -- who announced his campaign in Ankeny earlier this week. Iowa Republicans have secured their coveted position to be the first state to pick a presidential nominee in 2024. However, Iowa Democrats face an uphill battle as the Democratic National Committee voted to remove the state from the early voting slate in favor of states such as South Carolina. But, Grassley sees the unique exposure for Iowa as a win-win for the state and presidential hopefuls.
"First of all there's the economic benefits to Iowa for having these campaigns come in and spend a lot of money and I see it as an atmosphere in Iowa where people who take part in presidential caucuses -- which have been going on since 1972 -- that take it very seriously and study," said Grassley. "It gives people who don't have much money to spend to do retail politics and sell themselves."
Iowa Democrats have approved a new caucus plan, which introduces a presidential preference card system and allows participants to receive and return those cards by mail. However, there are some concerns with the proposal after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 716 into law -- requiring parties to hold their caucus in person.
Nonetheless, Grassley says Iowa has played a significant role in getting not only Republicans but also Democrats into the oval office, including Jimmy Carter back in 1977.
"The first was Jimmy Carter who practically live in Iowa and went home to home for a period of two years and won the presidential caucuses in Iowa and went on to be president of the United States and he didn't spend much money," he said.
Grassley also highlighted Iowa's unique role in getting former President Barack Obama elected in 2008.
"(Obama) had to prove to the Democratic machine that an African-American could get the white, European vote and that's what Iowa is -- 85-to-90%," said Grassley. "He proved that and went on to be President of the United States. So I think (the caucuses) serve a valuable purpose of helping people get started that would otherwise be spending hundreds of millions of dollars, while not spending too much money."
Iowa Democrats now await a review from the DNC on their proposed caucus plans.