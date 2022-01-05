(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those awaiting an important ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
On Friday, the High Court is expected to hear arguments regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's requirements for COVID-19 employee vaccinations. Backed by the Biden Administration, OSHA issued the mandates for entities employing more than 100 people--including county and city government and school districts, among others. The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandates last month, sending the matter to the Supreme Court. During his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he supports vaccinations to fight the virus' spread--but not the mandates.
"I advise people to get vaccinated--I am," said Grassley. "I think it keeps you from serious illness. keeps you out of the hospital, and helps you through it. But, I don't think the government should be telling people, or violating people's freedoms on that issue."
Grassley joined fellow Iowa Senator Joni Ernst last month in voting in favor of a resolution invalidating President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandates for private employers.
"That's got to go through the House of Representatives," he said. "If it doesn't go through the House of Representatives, then that vote doesn't do any good. It doesn't stop the president from doing what he's trying to do. But, if the Supreme Court says he doesn't have the authority, he doesn't have the authority."
Two Democrats--Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia--joined Senate Republicans in passing the resolution on a 52-to-48 vote. You can hear Senator Grassley's entire public affairs program through a link here.