(Washington, D.C.) -- Republicans in the U.S. Senate have released their plans for another round of COVID-19 relief, including direct stimulus payments and a reduction in extra federal unemployment benefits.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley -- the chair of the Senate Finance Committee -- introduced a portion of the bill that deals with direct payments, unemployment benefits and other tax credits associated with businesses. The Senate now begins the process of negotiating a compromise with the Democrat-controlled House. Grassley says he believes the finished product will include more direct stimulus payments to Americans.
"It probably will include the $1,200, or for a family of four with two kids, it could be a possible $3,400," said Grassley.
According to Grassley, the "900-pound gorilla" in the negotiation is the extra unemployment benefits. The House in May passed an extension of an extra $600 per week through January, but that gained no traction in the Senate. The Senate plan would provide an extra $200 a week for unemployment through October, at which times states would be required to adjust unemployment to 70% of a worker's total income.
"It will probably be in the neighborhood of $200, compared to the $600 now," said Grassley. "Because we have priced people out of work, so businesses have a difficult time hiring people when the government pays them more not to work than to work. Two-thirds of the people that get unemployment now are probably getting unemployment than if they were working."
Grassley says he thinks the extra $600 per week did more harm than good.
"We made a mistake, because we have people not working getting paid more than if they were working," said Grassley. "So, what (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi wants to do that's going to be the most difficult to negotiate, she wants to continue that $600 keeping people out of the workforce for another six months. We don't want to do that."
Grassley says the economy is one of the most critical issues when it comes to pulling the country through the pandemic.
"Government consumes wealth, we don't create wealth," said Grassley. "When you keep people out of the incentive to work, then obviously you are hurting the entire economy. We want to get the economy up and running. Between our $200 and their $600, that's going to be the most difficult thing to negotiate."
The relief package additionally includes liability protections for businesses and additional aid for schools who conduct classes in-person this school year.