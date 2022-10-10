(Washington) -- Iowa's senior senator says there's hypocrisy amongst those criticizing Republican Governor's moves sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.
Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley commented on the recent act by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which included picking up 48 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, and flying them to sanctuary cities, including Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. While not directly supporting the move, Grassley says the action highlights his opinion of illegal immigration as a 50-state issue.
"Just think of what that signal sends from Texas, Arizona, and Florida, it's not 'just a Texas problem,' or a 'border states problem,'" said Grassley. "It affects all 50 states because these people are going to end up in all 50 states in large numbers or small numbers."
Grassley also called out what he says is hypocrisy from those criticizing the Governor's move.
"When the people that are doing the condemnation didn't say anything when the President, in the early hours of night, was sending people all over the country by airplane and trying to hide it," said Grassley. "These Governors aren't trying to hide it, they're trying to bring attention to the major problems for their states that the President not enforcing the law is doing to their economy and state budgets."
Grassley says the immigration issue would be solved if Congress and President Biden "followed the laws that are on the books." On a related note, Grassley's Democratic challenger in the upcoming November General Election, Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, when accused of supporting an open border by the New Hartford Republican, says that couldn't be further from the truth.
"Open borders and a military service doesn't really jive," said Franken. "And I'm a law and order type of individual and I believe civil authority reigns supreme in a free and open society."
Franken made his comments during a debate on Iowa PBS Thursday. Grassley is seeking to serve his eighth term in the U.S. Senate but will have to defeat Franken before doing so.