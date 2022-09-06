(Washington) -- Discussions are already underway on the drafting of next year's Farm Bill.
In an interview as part of his weekly public affairs program, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was asked how critical the 2023 Farm Bill is for protecting farmers, giving the continuing drought conditions across the state. Grassley says maintaining adequate crop insurance protection for farmers is a priority.
"I traveled western Iowa," said Grassley. "And, I think to some degree, two-thirds of Iowa is affected by some level of drought. Even in small areas of northwest (Iowa), they started harvesting silage in late August, which would about two weeks ahead of time."
Fortunately, Grassley says 95% of the state's farmers are currently protected by some form of crop insurance. Grassley says another concern is the continuing competition between the federal government and cash rent-payment farmers.
"We have some problems with the unfair competition of the federal government outbidding farmers that pay cash rent," he said, "when land and sometimes whole farms are going into the CRP, I think contrary to the 2018 Farm Bill. So, I've got to find out why the administration is able to pay, in some cases, $50 or $70 more for acres than what cash rent would pay."
Additionally, Grassley favors more money for ag research in next year's farm bill. There's a link to Senator Chuck Grassley's weekly public affairs program here.