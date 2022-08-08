(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst were both 'no' votes on a large climate, tax and health care package that passed the Senate Sunday.
The Inflation Reduction Act passed 51-50 along party lines after months of negotiating amongst Democrats. Among other things, the bill includes more money for the Internal Revenue Service to boost enforcement, a 15% corporate minimum tax and a stock buyback tax. Grassley -- a member of the Senate Finance Committee -- says even under the bill, certain companies will still not have to pay their fair share of taxes.
"Under the Democrats so-called book minimum tax, large profitable corporations favored by Democrats can still escape paying any federal income tax," said Grassley. "While they claim their reckless tax and spending bill will ensure companies pay their fair share, they include carve outs and expanded subsidies for their favorite industries."
Grassley says an independent analysis confirms that the bill will result in a higher tax bill for middle class families.
"During the election, Democrats promised not to raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000," said Grassley. "But the Joint Committee on Taxation confirms their proposal does exactly the opposite. For 2023 alone, Democrats propose a $17 billion tax hike on families and individuals making less than $200,000."
Also included in the bill were several climate-related initiatives, with up to $60 billion in incentives to bring clean energy manufacturing to the U.S. and tax credits for adding renewable energy items to homes. The bill also includes a $4,000 tax credit for the purchase of a used electric vehicle and up to $7,500 for the purchase of new electric vehicles. During debate, Ernst offered an amendment aimed at ensuring electric vehicles purchased with the new tax credits would not include parts made with child or slave labor.
"We all know the critical minerals that comprise EV batteries are largely mined in sub-Saharan Africa by companies abusing children, which are then assembled in Chinese-owned factories, many of which use slave labor," said Ernst. "Subsidizing to the tune of $7,500 per person the purchase of a luxury vehicle for wealthy coastal elites that utilizes slave or child labor is a direct contradiction of our American values."
Ernst's amendment was defeated. In addition to tax and climate provisions, the bill would direct Medicare to negotiate down some prescription drug costs and would extend subsidies for health insurance premiums under the Affordable Care Act through 2025. Finally, the bill includes $4 billion for drought relief in western states -- a provision that prompted Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to vote in favor. The bill is expected to win quick approval in the Democrat-controlled House before being signed by President Biden.