(Bedford) -- Voters and state legislatures, including in KMAland, continue to debate how strict guidelines should be on different uses of marijuana.
Since voters in the states of Colorado and Washington decided to legalize the recreational use of marijuana over a decade ago, 17 other states and Washington D.C. have passed similar laws. Meanwhile, all but 11 states allow some form of medical use -- including Iowa and Missouri, which legalized the use in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Speaking with reporters after his final town hall meeting on his 99 County Tour Tuesday, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he favors some forms of the cannabis plant -- including the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp from its designation under "marijuana" in the Controlled Substances Act.
"I voted for that in the Farm Bill of 2018, so hemp for commercial purposes I'm very much in support of," Grassley explained. "I am in support of medical marijuana, but not on a 'willy-nilly' basis. So I'm in favor of it going through the FDA for the two things they check on -- safety and efficacy."
But, Iowa's senior senator says the current regulations through the Food and Drug Administration are essential to ensure the drug's effectiveness for medical use.
"Because I held hearings a few years ago and the Judiciary Committee brought in people whose kids had used medical marijuana for their health problems, and they said sometimes it does work and sometimes it doesn't work," said Grassley. "So, I want to be very careful that it's got quality."
Voters in Missouri will be deciding this November at the ballot box whether to allow the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 years of age or older. As of now, Grassley says he would not be in favor of national legalization for recreational use.
"I've got to have proof that it doesn't lead to harder drugs," he said, "as I get some information from what's going on in states that have legalized it, I think there's social problems that you have to consider."
The bipartisan Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act -- which Grassley co-sponsored in the Senate -- passed the U.S. House in July with 325 votes. The bill would allow the Food and Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration to further research marijuana and its possible uses.