(Washington) -- Hurricane relief efforts are underway in Florida, including funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
After President Biden declared Hurricane Ian a major disaster in Florida, allowing more federal aid to flow to impacted local governments and individuals. The storm hit southwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, leaving more than 2.5 million people without power, more than 1,100 people in need of rescue, and as of Tuesday morning, 102 people dead. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says funding is on the way from FEMA for various state and local governments and individuals seeking financial assistance from the disaster.
"The laws are on the books of infrastructure that the states and counties need to fix their roads and bridges and then there's the laws on the books for decades of who can qualify and under what circumstances they qualify," said Grassley. "So, the Florida disaster will be treated just like a tornado going through the state of Iowa doing hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in damages."
According to a CoreLogic report, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian's winds and storm surge are between $28 billion and $47 billion, the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Other estimates from Enki Research, a data firm that studies the financial impacts of storms, put total economic losses between $66 billion and $75 billion -- which is still less than half of the total impact of Hurricane Katrina at $161 billion.
However, Grassley says the only question with federal relief is ensuring FEMA has enough money allocated in its account to cover all possible damage from the massive storm. Additionally, he says a final estimate on the total cost could take some time.
"I'm sure we're going to have to wait for several weeks to get a final figure of what it might cost, and that may not even be a final figure as time goes on, you may realize whatever you estimated wouldn't be enough," said Grassley. "But this storm falls into a pattern of any natural disaster after the President makes that declaration. And it's obvious in this one, the tremendous destruction -- someone said maybe as bad as something that would happen every 500 years."
Congress, including a "yes" vote from Grassley, did pass a stopgap spending bill Thursday that, among other things, allocated $18.8 billion to FEMA for disaster relief, including Hurricane Ian.