(Washington, D.C.) -- The likelihood of completing the 2023 Farm Bill ahead of a looming September deadline is becoming more slim.
That's according to Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who gave an update on the progress of the legislation on his weekly public affairs program. Both the U.S. House and Senate Ag Committees are working on the legislation, and while House members believe they'll have Farm Bill text ready by early September, Grassley says the Senate version is taking more time. However, after conversations with the Senate Ag Committee Chair, Debbie Stabenow, Grassley says they are still optimistic they won't have to extend the 2018 Farm Bill, which runs out at the end of September.
"(Stabenow) said she didn't think we could get it done by September 30 when it needs to be done, but it could be done by the end of the year," said Grassley. "Then I had a follow up question on whether we'd need a one-year extension of the 2018 Farm Bill and she said she didn't think so--that's very important."
Grassley has previously stated he is open to a one-year extension to the 2018 bill if needed. The New Hartford Republican adds this wouldn't be the first time they've had to extend the legislation.
"When you don't get a five-year farm bill done at the beginning of the next year's crop season," he said, "then sometimes in the past we've extended the existing farm bill for one year. Hopefully that it's necessary this time."
One piece of legislation that Grassley hopes can get into the 2023 bill is the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression or EATS Act. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld California's Proposition 12, which imposes a statewide ban on the sale of pork from pigs kept in cages or crowded group pens. Grassley says the California law will significantly impact interstate commerce and that Congress needs to step in through the Commerce Clause in the U.S. Constitution.
"They basically said you can't market any pork in California, and that's 15% of the national market, unless you have sow farrowing pins that are at least 24 square feet," said Grassley. "In the United States, our farrowing stalls are smaller than that because we don't want the sow to lay on her baby pigs and kill them. So, we wouldn't be able to market our pork."
The bill would prevent states from making laws regarding preharvest production of agricultural products that are sold in other states. Iowa is also the leading state in pork production, accounting for just over 30% of the nation's pork.