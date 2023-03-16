(Washington) -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is testifying before the Senate Ag Committee Thursday morning, including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.
The testimony comes as Iowa's senior senator says legislatures are gearing up to begin writing a new farm bill. However, on his weekly press call with ag reporters, Grassley says the USDA has already started pushing through policies that could make getting a bipartisan farm bill more challenging. Among those, he says, include Vilsack continuing discussions of farming consolidation at the agency's Ag Outlook Forum.
"Even with record farm industry income, almost half of our farmers have a negative farm income," said Grassley. "We know that the largest 10% of the farms received 70% of the commodity payments -- this is unacceptable."
Thus, Grassley says he continues pursuing a cap on Farm Safety Net programs to target it more toward small and medium-sized farms.
"The Department of Agriculture has the ability to tighten the rules on those who are 'actively engaged in farming' -- that's a legal term," he said. "We want to make sure that they have dirt under their fingernails if they're going to benefit from the Farm Safety Net. So I plan to ask the secretary how we can make the Farm Safety Net work for all farmers and not just the largest farms."
Additionally, Grassley took issue with the USDA's new "Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities." The New Hartford Republican says the program departs from the agency's usual focus on small farmers.
"Not so small companies like Microsoft, Campbell's Soup, and Hershey's have all be rewarded by this new program that the USDA has created," said Grassley. "Keep in mind, the USDA created this program without authorization from Congress."
Grassley adds that the actions taken by the USDA, including increasing the price of SNAP benefits by nearly $250 billion, puts the possibility of quickly passing a new farm bill in jeopardy.
Additionally, Grassley says his Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act could be included in the upcoming farm bill if it doesn't make any traction as stand-alone legislation.
"I don't know how much difficulty that will have, but I think we had the same support that we had a year ago with about an equal number of Republican and Democrat co-sponsors -- that was approximately 10 on each side," said Grassley. "Last year, we got it out of committee on a voice vote, and as far as I know, the coalition backing it is pretty much holding together."
The Senate's Ag Committee hearing was scheduled to begin at 8:30 Thursday morning.