(Undated) -- KMAland congressional representatives continue to sound off on President Biden's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan.
In his weekly public affairs program, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said Biden "screwed up" by not listening to warnings from U.S. intelligence and military advisers that a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was imminent. Grassley's comments follow the Taliban's seize of Kabul and other major cities in the Middle Eastern country this past weekend.
"They were warning him that this takeover by the Taliban could happen the way it now has happened," said Grassley. "They didn't know for sure, but what they were warning was a possibility turned out to be true."
Grassley says the priority now is to continue evacuating U.S. personnel and refugees from the country.
"I expect that what we do is get the people out that we can get out, as fast as we can," he said. "That's about all we can do at this point, then after the Taliban take over, pray that they'll be a little bit different that they were before--which isn't much to hope for."
Iowa's senior U.S. senator says the U.S. must work with the United Nations and others in the international community to ensure the gains made for women and children in Afghanistan over the past two decades won't be lost under the Taliban.
"It looks like the Taliban, for religious reasons, have a different view of how women and children should be treated," said Grassley. "Can you imagine child marriages, as an example? Can you imagine women not going outside without their male partner with them. It's just kind of a sad commentary."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, meanwhile, joined members of the House Armed Services Committee in calling for the Biden Administration to submit a plan on withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a statement earlier in the week, the Tarkio Republican said the president's surrender of Afghanistan will have "serious consequences" for generations to come. Graves says the president must lay out "a clear, concise and effective strategy" to ensure the country doesn't once again become a training ground and safe haven for terrorists.