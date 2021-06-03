(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those concerned about a recent increase in hate crimes against Jewish Americans.
Grassley recently spoke out on the U.S. Senate floor against the rise in anti-Semitic attacks reported across the U.S. In an interview during his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says the attacks came in the wake of recent conflicts between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"I don't know whether these are personal attacks that are made by individuals toward Jewish people," said Grassley, "or whether it's a concerted effort, but it's happened. And, it's just wrong to have this sort of hate."
Grassley says the attacks against Jewish Americans are different from those perpetrated against Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The senator says Jews have been subjected to attacks throughout history. With the recent cease fire of hostilities in Gaza, Grassley hopes the attacks against Jews have ended.
"I just hope it's over," said Grassley, "now that there's some relative peace between Hamas and Israel. But, it's something that you can tolerate in America, where we respect freedom of all people--particularly freedom of religion."
Grassley and fellow Iowa Senator Joni Ernst were among the supporters of the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act, designed to impose sanctions against foreign individuals, entities and governments providing support to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other groups attacking Israel.