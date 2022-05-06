(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley made the rounds through KMAland Friday, including visits to three different counties.
During a question and answer meeting at Shenandoah Medical Center Friday afternoon, Grassley took questions and heard concerns from hospital administration and staff. Among other matters, including rising labor costs, telehealth, and improving quality of care, Grassley spoke on his Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, which could provide several opportunities.
"But the main one, is to put a year-over-year cap on the increase of drugs no more than CPI, instead of these 5-10% increases you get a couple times a year," said Grassley. "And it would save consumers, according to the (Congressional Budget Office), $72 billion and it would save taxpayers $95 billion dollars, and it does away with the donor hole."
Grassley says the bill would also include caps on out-of-pocket expenses and provisions to reduce insulin prices.
SMC CEO Matt Sells asked Grassley whether Congress considered making any of the provisions provided during the COVID-19 pandemic permanent. The senior senator says telehealth has caught his and others' attention.
"I'd never say this before the virus, 'would you have telehealth globally throughout our healthcare system,' I wouldn't have said that," said Grassley. "If you want to say there's any good coming out of the virus, people are pretty happy with telehealth--both the providers and the customer. We already have made it permanent in one area, telehealth for mental health -- that's already permanent."
Grassley also addressed rising costs for traveling nurses, which Sells says pre-pandemic were roughly $80 an hour, evenly split between the provider and the nurse. However, Sells says the costs have risen to $160 and $180 per hour, with nurses getting roughly just $65.
"Now what we're doing, most of it just our conversations between FTC (Federal Trade Commission) or my staff and FTC to get them looking into it," said Grassley. "Is there any anti-trust violations, are these organizations colluding in any way? But it's outrageous what they're milking the system for."
Sells also informed Grassley that Iowa hospitals have seen a roughly -11% financial margin as recently as February. However, Grassley says hospitals may still be recovering from the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, but says any persisting issues need to be addressed.
Additionally, Grassley visited Glenwood Friday morning, where he heard proposals to turn the Glenwood Resource Center into a veteran's home.
"Like the veteran's home in Marshalltown, and they've asked for our help on that," said Grassley. "But first of all, they've got to get the Governor and the Legislature to say they want to do it. And secondly, if they do that, they've got to show that they can pay 35% of getting it up and running."
Grassley also visited Sidney earlier Friday afternoon, where discussions included FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers not following through on flood and levee recovery.