(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is co-leading legislation to reign in potential abuse of the farm payment system.
Grassley, along with Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, introduced the bipartisan "Farm Program Integrity" Act designed to ensure taxpayer support is targeted to those actively engaged in farming. Primarily, the legislation would create a hard cap of $250,000 in total commodity support for any one farm operation. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says too much of the program's funding is going towards the largest farming operations in the nation.
"Making sure that the farm program is in fact a safety net, but for medium and small farmers as opposed to those that farm 10-to-15,000 acres--10% of the biggest farmers get 70% of the benefits of the farm program," said Grassley. "I don't have anything against big farms getting bigger, but I don't think we should subsidize them to get bigger."
The bill would also require system beneficiaries to spend at least 50% of each year engaged in farm labor or management. The New Hartford Republican says the legislation would help the program target operations less likely to withstand drastic shifts in the market.
"Target the safety net towards farmers who don't have the economic ability to withstand natural disasters, or embargoes, or anything that can drive down the price of the commodity," he said.
According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office's May 2018 Farm Program payments report, $260 million was sent to "absentee managers" of general partnership farms who did not live or work on the farm in one year. Grassley says the program should instead target those actively engaged with tending to the land.
"Whose really a farmer--whose managing the farm and working the farm," said Grassley. "Those are two very important things that we want to work into this farm bill so that you're actually a farmer with dirt under your finger nails. You aren't a Wall Street banker that never sees the farm and can still benefit from the farm program."
Additionally, according to the GAO 2018 report, nearly $1 million per year was given to each of the 50 largest farms in the country organized as general partnerships, with the largest one receiving $3.7 million in a single year.