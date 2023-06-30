(Red Oak) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley expressed disappointment over some of the latest development regarding the renewable fuels industry.
Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that the conventional blending levels for 2024 and '25 were set at 15 billion gallons. That's less than the proposed blending level of 15.25 billion gallons. Speaking after his town hall in Red Oak Tuesday, Grassley tells KMA News that the EPA's decision brings uncertainty to the biofuels industry, the opposite goal he adds of the Renewable Fuels Standard.
"It may be better but it ought to bring some certainty to the biofuels industry and they did just the opposite -- they backed off those numbers and it brings more uncertainty to it," said Grassley. "We have the capacity to use up all the gallons we can produce if we'd get E-15 year round."
Additionally, Grassley says the numbers will have some impact on Iowa's economy and the workforce in the biofuels industry.
"We've got 43,000 (biofuels) jobs in Iowa and we're the number one ethanol producing state and we might even by the number biodiesel producing state," he said. "Either way these jobs are going to be affected to some extent, and I can't tell you to what extent, but when you have less production you likely need less labor."
Meanwhile, in light of attempting to reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles in the country, the New Hartford Republican also expressed skepticism over the Biden Administration's goals regarding electric vehicle production.
"First of all, I think their goal of getting 2/3s of the vehicles by 2032 I believe electric, I think it's very unrealistic and it's not going to happen," said Grassley.
Instead, Grassley believes E-15 blended fuels can and should be a part of the U.S. energy policy and building energy independence.