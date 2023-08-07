(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley expects strong support for a bill requiring car manufacturers to include AM radio as a standard feature in new vehicles.
Late last month, the "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act" of 2023 passed out of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and is now headed to the full Senate floor for debate. Automakers have recently begun cutting AM radios from newer models, particularly electric vehicles. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he opposes the action due to the reliance that residents, particularly in rural parts of the country, have on AM radio.
"AM radios are particularly needed for warnings for a natural disaster that's coming up on a particular neighborhood and it's just something that's traditionally been part of the car for decades and decades," Grassley emphasized. "We don't want industry just willy, nilly depriving the American citizen of that option."
Grassley is also co-sponsoring the legislation, which would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue a rule requiring vehicle manufacturers to keep AM broadcast radio in all vehicles at no additional cost to consumers.
Some automakers are removing AM radio from their EVs, citing potential frequency interference, leading to unwanted noises and poor reception. However, the New Hartford Republican says manufacturers should be able to overcome that complication.
"The excuse is that you can't have an AM (radio) in an electric vehicle because it's got something to do with the operation," said Grassley. "These things can be overcome by the electric vehicle company and not take AM radios out."
Grassley does not expect much opposition to the bill becoming law. Additionally, with a federal fuel tax being a significant funding source for road maintenance and repair, some concerns are growing over a loss in funding as the prevalence of electric vehicles grows. While nothing has been enacted yet, Grassley says they are looking into a few "user fee" options, including a mileage tax for EVs.
"I think a mileage tax based upon the computers in these cars is about the only way we have of doing it in the future," he said. "There's a couple other ideas like putting a tax on batteries in EV cars or things of that nature. But, the only thing I think that is really equitable is the mileage tax."
However, the Republican Senator does expect some obstacles to the mileage tax, including citizens' privacy and whether the government should know the mileage of each EV on the road.