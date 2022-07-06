(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Charles Grassley stands by his opposition to a bipartisan gun control bill approved in Congress last month.
That's despite another mass shooting incident in the country July 4. Seven people were killed and more than three dozen injured when a gunman opened fire at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. In an interview as part of his weekly public affairs program posted on his website, Grassley called the incident "a sad commentary," and noted that the suspect, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, had "an aggressive background." Grassley also mentioned several portions of the bill he supported--including increased services to address mental health issues that could prevent future shooting incidents from happening.
"We're building on about an eight-year demonstration project," said Grassley, "that was set up in 10 states to aggressively pursue a more forceful federal program in mental health, because most mental health is handled by states. It's going to be expanded as years go on."
Grassley also supported provisions for improving school safety. However, the senator says he voted against the bill because it infringed on Second Amendment rights.
"If you're going to intervene in those constitutional rights," he said, "you have to have proper due process. And, I thought that the bill didn't have proper due process. And another reason, the bill was brought up without opportunities to amend, and that just makes me irritated. The Senate is supposed to be a deliberative body, and the majority leader put a bill up that doesn't have an opportunity for extended debate, and for amendment."
Grassley joined all four Republican members of Iowa's House delegation in voting against the measure, while Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne voted in favor. Lawmakers crafted the bill in response to the late May deadly shooting spree at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school, in which 21 people were killed.