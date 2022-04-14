(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley held a town hall Thursday morning to discuss issues currently striking the workforce.
Alongside former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Reiver Room on the Iowa Western Community College campus, Iowa's senior senator spoke with area business leaders about where they believe issues currently lie with the workforce. Grassley says he supports expanding federal aid outside of those seeking a two or four-year degree. In addition, Grassley says assisting those wanting to enter a trade could ease the workforce shortage.
"One thing that I think will help the quality and well as the quality of the workforce, is if we ever get a higher education reauthorization bill through the Congress of the United States," said Grassley. "Presently you can't get a pell grant unless you're going to finish a degree either a A.A. or B.A. There's a lot of people that need training that have a certificate program or something less than two years or four years, or almost any trade whatever you want to mention, they ought to qualify for the pell gran, (and) I support that."
Pompeo, who served as the 70th Secretary of State under the Trump Administration, says part of getting people back to work is breaking the idea of "having to get a four-year degree" and exposing individuals to the other opportunities available touting the options provided by IWCC.
"You can even have them as early as elementary school have them come in and the kids can start to see," said Pompeo. "Sixth graders would get a kick out of walking through that welding shop, or through the shop watching someone run a CNC lathe or a punch press. We can start to open people's minds to this, this wonderful life that working in these industries presents and the opportunities it presents for them and their families."
However, Pompeo says trade schools and policy aren't the only things that need to happen, and he adds the "culture of work" in the U.S. needs to change. He adds that if people don't want to work, bringing jobs back from overseas won't matter.
"If we get this right, and we convince, even if we have to do it through some brute force to move a lot of this work back from China, which I view as absolutely necessary, you can only move it back if you can actually do it here," said Pompeo. "One of the reasons it ends up there in the first instance is because there's a workforce, there's a cost differential. That differential has changed, it's no longer as big of an advantage for China, but you do have to have the workforce here to deliver it."
Pompeo also says individuals may be leaving the workforce after spending more time with their families over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing child care, or those he says no longer have faith in the "government sponsored education enterprise," and are providing homeschool.
Grassley also took time during the town hall to address his reasoning for joining 19 Republican senators voting in favor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes over $4 billion of investment into Iowa's highways.
"There's $823 million in here to upgrade the locks and dams, Iowa is the worst of 50 states with 23% of our bridges being deficient and so there's $400 million in this bill to do that," said Grassley. "There's money for close to maybe another $4 billion spent over the next five to eight years to improve our highways."
The infrastructure bill, passed by Congress in November 2021, also includes nearly $65 billion to increase broadband services across the state.