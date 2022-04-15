(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa's senior senator and the former secretary of state sounded off on high gas prices and oil reserve releases.
Speaking with reporters after a town hall in Council Bluffs, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared their thoughts on the moves the Biden Administration has taken in efforts to curb high gas prices. Grassley says not only is the move ineffective, but it is unnecessarily utilizing the reserve.
"And don't forget the national strategic is meant for national defense reasons, it's being robbed and going to compromise our opportunities that we may need in the future for national security," said Grassley. "In the meantime, I think I've expressed what the big problem is and that's reverse the policies of last year."
The latest release announced in late March would amount to nearly 180 million barrels of oil, making it the most significant release in U.S. history. The release also followed the nation hitting record highs in regular unleaded gas and diesel in early March at $4.33 and $5.13, respectively.
Pompeo compared the move to "pulling money out of a piggy bank for a gaping wound," and adds political motive drove the decision.
"This is a joke, it didn't change energy prices a lick when he made the announcement he was going to release a million barrels a day for six months," said Pompeo. "When does that six months end? That's political, it ends at the election. This is a fraud on the American people, and it is really bad policy, and not only jobs but all the people who are depending on affordable energy all across America will suffer for what the president has chosen to do to them."
While average gas prices have dropped between $0.05-0.07 per gallon over the past week, AAA still reports the current average regular price at $4.07.