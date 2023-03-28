(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among the several Midwest lawmakers pushing for action on year-round sales of higher ethanol-blend fuels.
Earlier this month, Grassley joined several senators in re-introducing the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would amend the Clean Air Act to allow year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10% -- including E-15. Last year, the Biden Administration granted emergency waivers during the summer months for such fuels, including June, July, August, and parts of September. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency launched a public-comment period on a proposal to grant petitions from eight Midwest states to make a change in federal law to allow year-round E15 sales permanently in those states beginning in 2024. However, speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley questions why Congress couldn't move on year-round sales sooner.
"If they're going to do it in 2024, why don't we do it now -- we're sitting around waiting for an answer from the EPA and this is the uncertainty that I'm talking about," said Grassley. "So, (Amy) Klobuchar, (Joni) Ernst, myself, and others in the Midwest, where we produce a lot of corn and where a lot of ethanol is made, we want to legislate E-15 year round."
The eight states which would also be granted the ability to sell E15 by the proposed legislation include Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
While wishing the Biden Administration would seek a more permanent solution, Grassley adds ethanol is a bipartisan issue.
"You know its easy for a Republican to blame a Democratic president, and I'm not satisfied with what he's doing, but I want to remind people that we have trouble with Republican presidents as well on this issue," said Grassley. "And most of it comes from the fact that they don't make decisions when they need to make decisions and of course, that brings uncertainty to the industry."
Grassley says the current uncertainty puts unnecessary strain on the ethanol industry, particularly in Iowa.
"When you have Iowa being the number one producer of bio-fuels and have 43,000 jobs at stake, certainty and predictability is important if you're going to keep our production up," said Grassley. "So, number one, make your decisions timely, don't change them, and be very certain in what you're doing."
The bill is currently working through the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.