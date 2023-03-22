(Washington) -- One of Iowa's senators had mixed reactions to China's top leader Xi Jinping's visit to Russia earlier this week.
Tuesday, the Chinese President wrapped up a nearly three-day state visit to Moscow and talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit was his first to Russia since the country began its war in Ukraine over a year ago. It also comes just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes. During his weekly public affairs program, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley questioned the intent behind Xi's visit to Russia, which was touted as a routine diplomatic visit, and briefly covered "peace talks" between Moscow and Kyiv.
"Because, (Xi) might be proposing to negotiate and we feel that doesn't have legs," said Grassley. "Because, if there were negotiations starting right now, it would give Putin an opportunity to strengthen his military and make other advances militarily that can't be done right now."
If the President of China wants to be an intermediary presence, Grassley hopes he also speaks just as much with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But Grassley says he still has a couple of concerns regarding the meeting.
"One, the extent to which (Xi's) going to be a fair intermediary, and I don't think there's a chance for any mediation right now," said Grassley. "The second thing is the extent of which he may be using this trip as a way of saying he's going to give military support to Russia. If he does that, that's going to strengthen Russia in the Ukraine."
However, the New Hartford Republican adds the visit could also hurt Xi politically depending on what follows the meeting.
"For President Xi, if he says he wants to be a middle person, a compromising person, or a person that's going to lead a peace effort," he said, "it's going to show he's talking out of both sides of his mouth."
This was the 40th time in the past decade that Xi had visited Russia. The Biden Administration has also urged Beijing to pressure Russia into withdrawing from Ukraine.