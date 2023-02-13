(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among Republican lawmakers hoping for further discussions on immigration policy.
That's why Grassley, along with 11 Republican co-sponsors, has re-introduced the "Accountability through Electronic Verification Act." Primarily, the bill expands the E-Verify program available to employers to confirm potential job candidates' identity and employment eligibility. However, speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says the bill would mandate all employers use the E-Verify program -- which is currently optional, though some states now require its use.
"So we have E-Verify that employers can use if they want to, but they don't have to," said Grassley. "The mandatory aspect of it is to make sure that every employee that you hire you're checking to make sure they're legally in the country. So, that's important to check on and making sure people don't violate our laws and enter our country without our permission."
Additionally, the legislation would increase civil and criminal penalties for hiring unauthorized immigrants and require the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Department of the Treasury, and Department of Homeland Security to establish a program to share information helping to identify unauthorized aliens. Grassley says the legislation isn't the first time lawmakers have tried for mandatory requirements.
"One of the things that we tried to do way back in 1986 with the immigration bill was to make sure you couldn't get a job in the United States unless it was verified that you were legally in the United States," he said. "That was a way to discourage people from entering our country illegally."
The bill would also require the Department of Homeland Security to establish a program to help certain small businesses verify employee eligibility. In related immigration policy, both chambers of Congress have re-introduced Sarah's Law which would require federal authorities to keep illegal immigrants criminally charged with killing or seriously injuring another person in jail. While supporting both pieces of legislation, the New Hartford Republican feels more leeway from the Biden administration is needed to see either bill pass.
"The President has got to show a good-faith effort that he is going to enforce the law at the border," said Grassley. "Because what he's done for the last two years has poisoned the waters of any debate on any immigration issue."
Previous attempts to pass Sarah's Law were met with resistance from House and Senate Democrats. However, lawmakers are somewhat more confident in the bill's passage, with Republicans now controlling the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate's current makeup.