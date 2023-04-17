(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is calling on his Washington, D.C. colleagues to take up a bill designed to prevent future school shootings.
Grassley and a bipartisan group of senators re-introduced the EAGLES Act earlier this year, which would expand the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center, or NTAC, with a greater focus on school violence. Grassley's comments on his weekly public affairs program come in the wake of a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, last month, which left six people dead, including three students and three staff members. Grassley says the legislation is intended to better identify individuals who may be a harm to themselves or others.
"So the idea is you identify these people ahead of time, pre-empt them from doing something wrong, and get them some help -- that's not in the schools of America (right now)," said Grassley. "That program should be available to schools to help identify people like at Parkland High School."
Named after the mascot of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida -- the site of another shooting spree in 2018 -- the bill would create a national program on targeted school violence prevention and expands the NTAC's research and training on school violence and its dissemination of information on violence prevention programs. While it may not stop every school or mass shooting, Grassley believes the bill is a crucial step in the right direction.
"I had heard that there was as many as 30 to 40 times there was an intervention (with the student) and nobody got him and help or mental help -- if they had, his name would have been in a data bank and wouldn't have been able to buy that gun he killed people with," said Grassley. "So, I'm touting the EAGLE bill as one possible solution. It isn't going to stop everything, but there's no one big thing that's going to get enough votes in the United States Senate, so you've got to do this incrementally."
This will be the second revival of the bill as it was first introduced by a bipartisan group of Senate and House lawmakers in 2021, but it has struggled to gain enough votes in the Senate. A companion piece was also re-introduced in the House earlier this year. Meanwhile, President Biden signed a bipartisan gun bill last year that received 15 yes votes from Senate Republicans, including Senator Joni Ernst, while Grassley was a no vote. Primarily, the bill incentivized states to implement "red flag" laws and expanded background checks for 18-to-21-year-olds.