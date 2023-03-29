(Washington) -- Legislation has been introduced in Washington aimed at improving maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has re-introduced the "Healthy Moms and Babies Act" along with New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan. Primarily, the bill would amend sections of the Social Security Act to improve maternal health coverage under Medicaid and CHIP. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, the New Hartford Republican says the legislation also targets more rural regions of the country by modernizing maternal health care through telehealth services.
"To provide proper care to people of color and women of color and to help deliver in rural areas where a lot of these services aren't as available as they are in the cities," said Grassley.
This legislation's reintroduction comes amid the last week of concerning data demonstrating continued year-over-year increases in maternal mortality. Between 2018 and 2021, maternal mortality has increased from 17.4 per 100,000 births to 32.9 per 100,000 births, according to new data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
Grassley says the situation impacts rural regions such as southwest Iowa even harder.
"It has shot up dramatically here recently," said Grassley. "Some of that may be because of the pandemic and hospitals and doctors weren't as regularly available due to taking care of so many people with COVID -- that may be one reason for it. But, we have trouble delivering health care in rural America."
According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Iowa's most current maternal mortality rate is 18.6 per 100,000, with over 60% of pregnancy-related deaths listed as preventable. The legislation also prioritizes coordinating and providing "whole-person" care, supporting outcome-focused and community-based prevention and support efforts, including stillbirth prevention activities and expanding the mental health workforce.