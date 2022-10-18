(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those calling for more support for the police following the release of the latest crime data.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Crime in the Nation Report earlier this month, including an estimated decrease of 1% in violent crimes from 2020, driven mainly by an 8.9% decrease in robberies. However, the agency also reported a 4.3% increase in homicides from 2020 to 2021, on top of a 29.4% increase from 2019 to 2020. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley, who is also the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says three primary factors at the state or local level have greatly attributed to the latest data.
"First of all, they don't fund the police enough, secondly, prosecutors that announce ahead of time that they aren't going to prosecute certain offenses is an invitation for people to commit those offenses," said Grassley. "And the third one is no bail -- being put in jail and getting out immediately to commit another crime."
According to the agency, drug-related offenses increased in every category compared to 2020, except for marijuana or hashish. Additionally, only 64% of the nation's nearly 18,000 law enforcement agencies reported to the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System -- the lowest since 1979. States such as North Dakota and Vermont had 100% responses, while states such as Florida and California had 0.3% and 2% reporting by the March 2022 cutoff, respectively. Iowa had 74.6% of its agencies reporting.
Grassley says due to the possibly looser regulations at the local level, repeat offenders have also likely contributed to the hike in numbers.
"In one city I gave the statistic that about 1% of the people in the city commit a majority of the crimes, because they're repeat offenders," said Grassley. "That's a direct result of people being out on the street when they should be in jail."
Iowa's senior senator also says the "defund the police" movement has led to low police morale.
"It's difficult to recruit police and police are afraid to do their jobs because they might get sued or attacked," said Grassley. "Just generally respect for police is down, and it's a direct result of democrats wanting to defund the police."
Recently, by a 360-to-64 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Invest to Protect Act, which would create a grant program for police departments with fewer than 125 officers to fund training, access to mental health resources, recruitment, and retention. The Senate passed a similar bill backed by Grassley and Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in July.