(Washington) -- Efforts to block California's Proposition 12 are facing some pushback in U.S. Congress.
Recently, a bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to the Ag Committee leadership saying the Ending Agriculture Trade Suppression, or EATS Act, would hurt small farmers and infringe on state's rights. The legislation to regulate a section of interstate commerce comes after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the California law, which places tighter restrictions on pork products coming into the state. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley responded to the opposition on his weekly press call with farm reporters.
"I don't know their opposition, but I assume animal rights people have great influence in some circles in the Congress of the United States--particularly in the Democratic party," said Grassley. "They want these requirements because they're against animal agriculture."
California's Proposition 12 imposes a statewide ban on the sale of pork from pigs kept in cages or crowded group pens. However, the New Hartford Republican feels that the state law could create a slippery slope extending beyond the livestock industry.
"Other states could regulate against fruits, vegetables, nuts and all that stuff coming from California coming into their individual state," he said. "I don't think that we want these sort of barriers put up along state lines."
Grassley says the 2023 Farm Bill is the best way to get the EATS Act across the finish line.
"So, that way Iowa, the number one pork producing state in the nation, and Minnesota whose at number two, could continue to sell their pork to the 13% of the consumers that live in California," Grassley emphasized. "So, it's a very, very big market."
Grassley adds he doesn't think the legislation will get passed as a standalone bill. The Senators who oppose the EATS Act said it should not be included in the farm bill.