(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley believes recent spikes in gasoline prices could be attributed to the latest energy policy decisions from the White House.
Recently, the Biden Administration announced that they would cancel oil leases sold by the Trump Administration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska and proposed banning drilling from 10.6 million acres inside the National Petroleum Reserve along the state's North Slope — about 40 percent of total acreage in the reserve. Grassley says the decision was likely a part of the spike in gas prices across Iowa and the Midwest over the last weekend and criticized the move.
"The energy policy of this administration shot up gasoline nearly 60 cents within the last week," said Grassley. "It's ridiculous to stop drilling in the ANWR, to stop some rights to drill that were granted by the previous administration, and things of that nature."
While prices have mellowed since then, on Monday, the average cost per gallon for gas was $4.04 in Iowa City and $3.99 in Cedar Rapids, according to Gas Buddy--a roughly 40-cent increase from the week before. However, other experts, including GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Patrick DeHaan in a press release last week, also point to several regional oil refineries struggling due to both scheduled and unexpected maintenance as a more likely culprit for the regional spike. As of Friday, per Triple-A, the average price of regular gas in Iowa is $3.88--a 13-cent increase from a week ago.
Grassley also criticized the Biden Administration for its recent decision to ban using rail tank cars to transport liquified natural gas through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
"How inconsistent is that with the administration that doesn't want to have anymore pipelines," said Grassley. "This whole policy just brings definite uncertainty to the petroleum and energy companies."
The rule reversed a Trump-era policy allowing the transportation, with PHMSA citing the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as part of its reasoning for the move. However, Grassley believes the decisions will reduce the U.S.'s energy independence.
"On January 20th, when (President Biden) took over, we were energy independent and no we're energy dependent and importing and things of that nature--it's just ridiculous," said Grassley.
Grassley made his comments on his weekly public affairs program.