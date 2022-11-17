(Washington) -- Democrats are expected to retain a slim majority in the United States Senate, but that isn't affecting Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley's priorities moving forward.
Following last week's November general elections, the GOP secured a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, officially winning at least 218 seats. However, Democrats secured at least a 50-50 Senate split regardless of the runoff election results in Georgia. But, speaking during his weekly public affairs program this week, Grassley says his priorities are remaining on addressing inflation and gas prices. However, he adds there are a couple of bills he specifically is looking to pass despite being in the senate minority.
"It would be my Cattle Bill and the bill that I have with Senator (Amy) Klobuchar -- the 'big tech' bill," said Grassley. "The big tech bill would take on the 'Googles' and the 'Amazons' because they prioritize their own product over small businesses that use their platforms. I didn't say this (originally) on the Cattle Bill, but it's got 10 or 11 Republican co-sponsors and 10 Democrat co-sponsors -- so that's very important for moving that bill as well."
Grassley adds he is hopeful the Biden Administration is also supportive of the measures and has already heard rumblings they are willing to assist on the anti-trust tech legislation.
Iowa's Senior Senator still believes reducing U.S. government spending is one of the critical issues in fighting inflation.
"Congress didn't follow the advice of even Democratic economists -- and these are Democratic economists that served in Democratic administrations," he said. "They told Congress two years ago when they were just starting out, 'you've already fed the fires of inflation, don't spend anymore money.' They immediately spent $2 trillion more."
He added a couple of other actions that Congress needs to consider between inflation and energy policies.
"You can't be giving these 10% and 15% increases in budgets," Grassley explained. "And then another one on energy, my NOPEC bill, which is a bill that would apply anti-trust laws to OPEC, because it's a monopoly. It's the very definition of price-fixing when you get 19 countries together to influence the price of oil by how much you're going to pump."
Grassley secured his 8th term in the Senate last week after defeating Democratic challenger Michael Franken.