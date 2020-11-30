(Washington) – Iowa Senator Charles Grassley was back at the U.S. Capitol Monday.
The 87-year-old Grassley quarantined for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. Grassley was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine and was cleared to return to the office by his doctors. In his first address from the Senate floor since his return, Iowa’s senior senator discussed how COVID-19 impacted his Thanksgiving.
“Like any Iowans, for the first time in my life, I wasn’t able to share a meal with my family this Thanksgiving,” said Grassley. “That doesn’t keep me from being thankful for the essential workers of our country who have also missed many Thanksgiving meals. Still, these essential workers provide, and continue to provide for, and keep our country safe.”
Grassley also paid tribute to Walcott, Iowa farmers Ron and Susie Kardel whose two turkeys – Corn and Cob – were selected to participate in last week’s National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House.
“This ceremony helps connect the dots for many Americans,” he said, “showing them that the food that they put on the Thanksgiving table isn’t growing in a grocery store. So, I want to thank Ron, Susie and President Trump for highlighting Iowa agriculture this Thanksgiving. In a year that has been so very difficult for most Americans, it’s nice to see tradition like this carried on.”
Trump pardoned Corn in last Tuesday’s ceremony.
In a statement Monday, Grassley said that while he did not experience COVID symptoms, “more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans.” The senator added he will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.