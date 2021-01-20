(Washington) – A lesser-known transfer of power took place in the nation’s capital Wednesday afternoon.
With the change in administrations, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley no longer serves as the Senate’s president pro tempore. Grassley held the position for four years while Republicans held control of the Senate under former President Trump. In his outgoing remarks on the Senate floor, Grassley compared Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration to that of Trump’s in 2017.
“Four years ago, our nation’s capital was full of people who had come to celebrate a new president’s inauguration,” said Grassley, “and was full of people who had come to protest the winner of that election. This Biden inauguration was different in that respect. But, this year, just like four years ago, there are Americans who questioned the election’s outcome, and did not want the inauguration to proceed.”
Grassley asked those unhappy with the election results to have faith in the U.S. Constitution. He says Wednesday’s ceremonies were the culmination of the constitutional process.
“Like four years ago, I know many Americans are not happy with the way it turned out,” he said. “That is absolutely fine, just like four years was fine for those people that resisted. In our country, nobody is obliged to like or support a president. But, hopefully, people will really respect the office of the presidency, regardless of who holds it.”
Grassley hopes that with Biden taking office, the term #resist will disappear.
“You wouldn’t know it, listening to the commentators from the right or left,” said the senator, “but, you do not have to make a choice between giving your president unqualified support, or total opposition to the president.”
Grassley also indicated he would be willing to work with the new president – to a certain extent.
“I would be doing a disservice to those I represent if I did either unqualified support for a Republican president,” he said, “or total opposition to a Democrat president. In my work on behalf of Iowans, I have to engage with the administration of the day if I want to be a responsible senator. As I have with every president, I will seek to find common ground with President Biden wherever possible, but I will strongly oppose policies that I don’t think are good for Iowa and all Americans. That will be on input I receive from fellow Iowans.”
Grassley congratulated Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, the new president pro tempore. Leahy previously held that position during Barack Obama’s administration. The Senate president pro tempore is third in line for the presidency.