(KMAland) -- Iowa's longest-serving U.S. senator has earned another term, while a familiar political figure in Missouri has punched his ticket to the United States Senate.
According to unofficial results, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley has earned his 8th term in the Senate after securing 55.9% of the vote in Tuesday's general elections. After one of his more contested races, Grassley defeated Democratic challenger Michael Franken, who tallied 43.8%. Grassley, who has served in the Senate since 1980, thanked his supporters and all voters in an acceptance speech Tuesday night.
"Tonight, we celebrate freedom of thought, freedom of speech, the open discourse and disagreement that our system allows, independent expression, and the power that comes through the ballot box," said Grassley. "The people have spoken tonight."
Grassley spoke about what he believes are vital issues moving forward into his next term.
"This election, Americans want to return to energy independence, Americans want border security, Americans want the political bias out of the Department of Justice and out of the FBI," he said.
Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt also pulled away for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat, securing 55.4% of the vote. He defeated Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, who mustered 42.1%. In an acceptance speech, Schmitt said this election was about more than just the candidates.
"Tonight is about all the regular, hardworking Missourians who've suffered the last few years, those who have been left behind," said Schmitt. "People who work hard everyday and want their children to inherit the America they've known and loved. These folks are the heart and soul of America, and I will be their champion in the United States Senate."
During his acceptance speech, Schmitt shared what he sees as the future of America.
"I believe in an American where every child is welcomed into this world regardless of their ability, because every human being has dignity and is worthy of that," said Schmitt. "I believe in an America where kids can get a great education full of knowledge and free from political indoctrination, and I believe in an America where we are not just energy independent, but energy dominant."
Schmitt will take the seat occupied for the past 12 years by Senator Roy Blunt, who announced last year he would not seek a third term.