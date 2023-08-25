(Washington, D.C.) -- Legislation looking to provide more insight into the operation of pharmacy benefits managers continues to work through U.S. Congress.
Earlier this year, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation passed the "PBM Transparency Act," which Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley co-introduced. More recently, the Senate Committee on Finance passed the "Prescription Drug Supply Chain Pricing Transparency Act" late last month. Both pieces of legislation aim to provide more transparency about what PBMs do within the healthcare industry. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he is pleased to see the amount of support both from within Congress and outside of Capital Hill.
"Now their are at least four different bills in Congress dealing with this and probably four different committees--we have bills out of all those committees now," said Grassley. "One of them, the (PBM Transparency Act), has been endorsed by the AARP."
The Senate Finance Committee also advanced the "Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act," which, among other things, would delink pharmacy benefit managers' compensation from the drug's price--removing an incentive for PBMs to favor higher-priced drugs. The New Hartford Republican says additional oversight is greatly needed and overdue on PBMs.
"They have a big voice and a lot of profit for themselves in determining rebates, formularies, and price and nobody knows what they do," he said. "The whole effort of Cantwell-Grassley is to get away with this opaqueness that is in the industry and find out whether the insurance companies, the pharmaceutical benefit managers, the pharmaceutical companies, or the consumer or local pharmacy--whose benefiting from these people."
While the legislation awaits decisions from the full Senate, Grassley adds that some agencies in states such as Blue Shield of California are moving away from their current PBM.
"There's a movement among Amazon and Blue Cross and another agency to move away from the CVS PBM to another way of handling the pricing, rebates, and distribution of drugs," said Grassley.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee has also advanced similar legislation, the "Promoting Access to Treatments and Increasing Extremely Needed Transparency" Act, which mandates that PBMs compile annual reports for employers with a slew of crucial information, including their drug spending, out-of-pocket costs, rebates, formulary placement, and acquisition costs.