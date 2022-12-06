(Washington, D.C.) -- At least one of Iowa's U.S. Senate members needs to see more details on proposed updates to immigration law pertaining to agriculture.
Early last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021. However, the bill has since been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley serves as the Republican ranking member. Among other things, the bill would make up to 20,000 visas for year-round agricultural work available through the H-2A visa program, which allows employers to bring workers into the country. However, Grassley says there are still some reservations amongst some senate members on the temporary citizenship program -- or certified agricultural worker status -- for undocumented workers, which would eventually allow them and their dependents to apply for lawful permanent residents.
"It's one thing to legalize the labor and particularly in agriculture, making it year round as opposed to just a few months out of the year," said Grassley. "But tying in citizenship with it, I think you want to pass the citizenship, but you get the idea that maybe this legislation is dealing with making people citizens yesterday as opposed to a long ways down the road."
The CAW status would be valid for five-and-a-half years and could be renewed indefinitely if the applicant can show 100 hours of work per year in agriculture. Applicants for CAW status who have already worked ten years in agriculture could apply for LPR after an additional four years, and those with less experience would need to work for another eight after the bill's passage.
Additionally, the legislation would create an electronic platform for filing H-2A petitions, streamlining the process and centralizing H-2A-related case information. The bill would also adjust the H-2A worker minimum wage, how employers satisfy requirements that they attempt to recruit U.S. workers, and require employers to guarantee certain minimum work hours to H-2A workers.
However, Grassley says hesitation on the legislation also comes from what he says is a lack of security on the southern border.
"I think that there's resistance until the President secures the border, and not just to agriculture but to almost anything dealing with immigration," said Grassley. "I think it would be hard to get something passed even though there's documented need for immigration legislation dealing with agriculture workers."
Nonetheless, Grassley says he still believes the H-2A program is necessary for agriculture, including a proposed provision reserving a visa allocation for the dairy industry. The bill also tasks the Department of Human Services to establish a pilot program allowing a 60-day window for 10,000 workers to move freely between H2-A employers.