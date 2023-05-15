(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those expressing dismay over a U.S. Supreme Court ruling connected to the pork industry.
In a 5-to-4 ruling, the High Court recently upheld California's Proposition 12 law, which bans the sale of products derived from sows that are not allowed at least 24 square feet of space--regardless of where the sows are raised. In an interview with KMA News as part of his weekly public affairs program, Grassley was asked what impact the ruling would have on Iowa's pork production industry.
"It's going to be very detrimental," said Grassley. "I think it's going to be not the same as I would interpret the commerce laws of the Constitution, and Congress' powers to regulate it. But, the Supreme Court decision is binding at this point."
Grassley and fellow Iowa Senator Joni Ernst were cosponsors of a bill proposed by Kansas Senator Roger Marshall that would override California's law. The Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act would prohibit state and local governments from interfering with agricultural production in other states.
"Obviously, it didn't get passed," he said. "I assume with this decision, he (Marshall) is going to introduce this, and I'm very much in favor of doing that. We're thankful we can pass a law and correct this injustice that the Justice Department brought."
Grassley also commented on the breakdown of Supreme Court justices who ruled on both sides of the issue.
"There's an odd combination of liberals and conservatives who said California could do that," said Grassley. "And, there was an odd combination of liberals and conservatives who said they didn't have the power to do that."
Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett voted in the majority. Chief Justice John Roberts along with Justices Samuel Alito, Brent Kavanaugh and Kentanji Brown Jackson dissented.