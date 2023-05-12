(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among national lawmakers encouraging his congressional colleagues to intervene following the expiration of Title 42.
Title 42, a COVID-19 pandemic-era law implemented by the Trump Administration, allows border agents to swiftly turn away migrants at the southern border regarding public health restrictions. However, that law expired last night, leaving several lawmakers and communities along the border concerned about a rapid influx of migrants seeking asylum across the U.S.-Mexico border. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he supports legislation proposed by Senators Krysten Sinema and Thom Tillis which would extend the policies similar to Title 42.
"Congress can step in and I imagine (President Biden) will veto it and I doubt if Senator (Chuck) Schumer will bring it up," said Grassley. "But, hopefully they get enough public pressure to do it."
Primarily, the bill allows order agents to turn away migrants who cross the border without a hearing and continue expulsions without a public health need. The bill, however, does exempt migrants from removal to a particular country if they would face persecution or torture there because of their membership in a social, political, or religious group.
Speaking ahead of the Thursday night expiration deadline, Grassley expressed concerns over the number of individuals gathering near the border ahead of the policy ending.
"Already, it's deplorable how many people are already crossing (the border) -- even before (Title) 42 goes away," he said.
In related legislation, Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst have also sponsored the BUILD IT Act. The bill primarily continues the construction of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
"To continue building the wall with unused materials that have been laying there ever since Biden took over because he stopped immediately the building of the wall," said Grassley. "A wall is not a total answer to the problem, but we know walls work -- particularly the walls that Trump built."
With the lifting of Title 42, the federal government is returning to a decades-old section of the U.S. Code known as Title 8, which, contrary to Title 42, includes five and 10 year bars on re-entry.