(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley believes an August date for former President Trump's classified document trial is good for the 2024 presidential race.
Earlier this month, the former president was indicted in Florida with 37 felony counts related to mishandling classified documents, obstructing justice, and making false statements. The latest indictment against Trump alleges the 45th president shared a classified map concerning an ongoing military operation along with improperly storing boxes of classified documents on his Mar-A-Lago property. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he is putting his faith in the judicial process.
"Now that he's charged, you just let the judicial process work its way through and under our constitution, you have to accept whatever the result of the judicial process is," said Grassley.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that the presiding judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump-appointed jurist, has set a date for the trial to begin as soon as August 14. Grassley feels the date would be good for the 2024 presidential campaign in hopefully putting the spotlight back on policy issues.
"If it goes ahead in August and gets done in August, that means it's a non-issue in the presidential campaign whether he's innocent or guilty," said Grassley. "It would be good then to have a presidential campaign based on the issues as opposed to Biden's age and the ability to do the job versus Trump's unpredictability."
The New Hartford Republican adds that plenty of policy issues should begin taking center stage ahead of 2024.
"We ought to be talking about inflation, taxes, regulation, an open border, China, and all those things that we should be talking about," he said. "Instead of Biden's age and something about Trump. That'd be useful even if Trump is innocent and he's a candidate for president."
This is Trump's second indictment in 2023 as a New York grand jury indicted the former president in March over money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid, which was alleged to have been to stop Daniels from going public about what she claimed was an affair with Trump, which he denied.