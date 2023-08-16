(Washington, D.C.) -- Reactions are coming in from federal KMAland lawmakers to the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump.
Publication of the fourth indictment against the former Republican President in as many months came late Monday night from the state of Georgia. Overseen by Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis, the over 90-page indictment alleges that Trump, along with 18 of his associates, engaged in a racketeering scheme under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act, in an effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election result. While declining to speculate on the case's specifics, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley believes they must let the issue "play out in the courts." However, he adds this also appears to be another attempt by Democrats to slow Trump on the campaign trail for the 2024 presidential election.
"I think it does show that (The Biden Administration) -- even though Georgia prosecutors aren't part of this administration but they're they're Democrats -- and the Democrats are doing everything they can to be an impediment against (Trump) running for president," he said. "Keeping him off the campaign trail and making him look bad."
Trump is also currently facing charges in a "hush money" case in Manhattan, a special counsel's case regarding classified documents stored at Mar-A-Lago, and an indictment following a special counsel's investigation into the events of January 6th, 2021. However, Grassley says the timing of the cases does raise a "legitimate question" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
"They could have had this case two years ago, so why did they wait just before the election to have it," said Grassley. "Maybe for the document case, I couldn't make that statement about it, but you wonder why all four of these cases are cropping up just before an election."
Earlier this year, Grassley stated the upcoming presidential elections had been dominated by the Trump indictments rather than policy. As several presidential candidates make the rounds at the 2023 Iowa State Fair, the New Hartford Republican emphasized the importance of focusing on policy.
"The state of the economy -- that's inflation," Grassley emphasized. "Then the fact that there's were 130,000 people last month in June that crossed the border illegally into our country and the President not enforcing the law."
However, Grassley added he hopes to hear more about the presidential candidate's opinions on ethanol production.
"I hope each of the candidates are smart enough to know that they better be for ethanol with Iowa being the number one producer of ethanol and the 43,000 jobs at stake in Iowa," said Grassley.
Grassley made his comments on his weekly public affairs program.