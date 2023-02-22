(Washington) -- Federal lawmakers have re-introduced legislation seeking to shield cattle producers from anti-competitive practices.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among the U.S. Senators, along with Montana Democrat Jon Tester, re-introducing the Meat Packing Special Investigator Act, intended to fight consolidation and enforce the nation's anti-trust laws. Primarily, the bill would establish the Office of the Special Investigator for Competition Matters within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says the office is critical in ensuring the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 is being enforced.
"It would make sure that we have an independent voice within the Department of Agriculture to make sure that the Packers and Stockyards Act is being adequately enforced," said Grassley. "And it also includes provisions for working closely with the Department of Justice if there's action that needs to be taken."
The U.S. House of Representatives passed similar legislation within the Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act last year. However, the bill stalled in the Senate. Given the bipartisan support and importance of the legislation, Grassley expects better progress this year.
"I believe the Packers and Stockyards Act is more beneficial to making sure that we have competition in farming and agriculture or food production generally, than even the anti-trust laws are," he said.
Earlier this month, the bill was referred to the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee. Also sitting in the same committee is the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2023 which Grassley and others have re-introduced. However, the New Hartford Republican doubts the legislation passing on its own this session with the current pace of the Senate.
"Right now we haven't done anything so far this year except nominations and no controversial legislation -- there's even a lot of non-controversial legislation," said Grassley. "There were five bills that got out of the Judiciary Committee two weeks ago to cut down on the scheming by the pharmaceutical industry that would save the consumers a lot of money -- we don't even seem to take up those relatively non-controversial bills if you get out of committee on a voice vote."
Grassley believes the latter legislation, aimed at establishing a cattle contract library, stands a better chance of passing through the 2023 Farm Bill, which is currently being developed.