(Washington) – Iowa Senator Charles Grassley has confirmed he’s tested positive for coronavirus.
The 87-year-old Grassley made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on his Twitter feed, stating that he’ll be following his doctor’s orders and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and continue to quarantine. Grassley entered quarantine earlier Tuesday after it was discovered he had contact with another individual who tested positive.
In that same Twitter message, Grassley stated that he feels good, and will keep up on his work “for the people of Iowa at home.” He further states, “I appreciate everyone’s well wishes, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule.”
Grassley is president pro tempore of the Senate, and is third in line for the presidency.